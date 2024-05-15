Todd Cantwell of Rangers celebrates his team's third goal against Dundee at Ibrox with Ross McCausland

The Ibrox playmaker cut a dejected figure after the 5-2 win over Dundee and was in no mood to celebrate his man of the match display

Downhearted Todd Cantwell declared it was imperative that Rangers returned to winning ways against Dundee following their Old Firm defeat - but was in no mood to celebrate his starring role in the 5-2 win at Ibrox.

The attacking midfielder - who was on the receiving end of some late challenges from the Dundee players all evening - produced an excellent man of the match performance and scored a rather fluky screamer to lead an impressive comeback win over the Dark Blues in their penultimate league game of the season.

Cantwell was restored to the starting line-up on Tuesday night after being surprisingly left as an unused substitute by Philippe Clement during last weekend’s derby loss to Celtic at Parkhead that saw the club’s title dreams crushed.

The playmaker’s response was emphatic as he inspired the Gers to an important victory that delayed the Hoops’ championship party for 24 hours at least. But he still cut a dejected figure in his post-match interview and opted against analysing his goal. Asked how crucial it was to turn around the early two-goal deficit, Cantwell stated: “We had to. Obviously two sloppy goals in the first-half so we needed a reaction for the fans.”

Quizzed on whether he meant his spectacular, if slightly fortuitous finish from wide on the right-hand side of the pitch, Cantwell replied: “I'm not interested in talking about that, to be honest. Obviously we had a disappointing result last weekend so we had to win today, that was the bottom line.”

The former Norwich City man was then asked about Clement’s decision to leave him on the bench for last Saturday’s derby defeat and whether he had a point to prove as a result. He bluntly responded: “It's always important (to show a positive reaction).”

