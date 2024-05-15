Downbeat Rangers star gives blunt post-match Dundee interview as he responds to Celtic derby snub from Clement
Downhearted Todd Cantwell declared it was imperative that Rangers returned to winning ways against Dundee following their Old Firm defeat - but was in no mood to celebrate his starring role in the 5-2 win at Ibrox.
The attacking midfielder - who was on the receiving end of some late challenges from the Dundee players all evening - produced an excellent man of the match performance and scored a rather fluky screamer to lead an impressive comeback win over the Dark Blues in their penultimate league game of the season.
Cantwell was restored to the starting line-up on Tuesday night after being surprisingly left as an unused substitute by Philippe Clement during last weekend’s derby loss to Celtic at Parkhead that saw the club’s title dreams crushed.
The playmaker’s response was emphatic as he inspired the Gers to an important victory that delayed the Hoops’ championship party for 24 hours at least. But he still cut a dejected figure in his post-match interview and opted against analysing his goal. Asked how crucial it was to turn around the early two-goal deficit, Cantwell stated: “We had to. Obviously two sloppy goals in the first-half so we needed a reaction for the fans.”
Quizzed on whether he meant his spectacular, if slightly fortuitous finish from wide on the right-hand side of the pitch, Cantwell replied: “I'm not interested in talking about that, to be honest. Obviously we had a disappointing result last weekend so we had to win today, that was the bottom line.”
The former Norwich City man was then asked about Clement’s decision to leave him on the bench for last Saturday’s derby defeat and whether he had a point to prove as a result. He bluntly responded: “It's always important (to show a positive reaction).”
Loading....
Reflecting on the victory, which moved the Gers within four goals and three points of league leaders Celtic, Cantwell admitted: “It's difficult. They (Dundee) go man for man. I had a friend most of the game following me around. Listen, they are a good enough side. In the end, Scott's (Wright) come on. We've got so much quality with players like that who can come on with a bit of freedom and change the game for us by getting two great goals.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.