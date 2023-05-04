Everything you need to know to tune into Rangers Scottish Premiership clash against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Rangers saw their final chance of clinching silverware this season dashed by rivals Celtic last weekend and Michael Beale’s wounded side head into their first post-split fixture against Aberdeen on the back of a Scottish Cup exit.

The Ibrox side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Hoops in the semi-final at Hampden Park to cap off what has been a very disappointing campaign for the Govan outfit.

Their recent visit to Pittodrie on league duty saw very faint title hopes crushed after goals from Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski downed the Gers in a shock 2-0 defeat to leave them with little to play for and needing to hit the re-set button.

Borna Barisic of Rangers vies with Matty Kennedy of Aberdeen

With Celtic having the chance to wrap up the silverware this weekend, Rangers could be forgiven for already having both eyes on the summer as Beale looks to rebuild his squad across all areas of the pitch after promising wholesale changes.

For now though, they must focus on finishing the rest of the season with a flourish and face a difficult test against a resurgent Dons side who have been flying under new permanent manager Barry Robson and are enjoying a seven-match winning streak.

The North East club haven’t won at Ibrox since March 2019 but will fancy their chances of ending that lenghty wait given the current form they find themselves in.

For supporters who can’t make it to the match, here is everything you need to know about how to watch all the action...

What TV channel is Rangers vs Aberdeen on? Date and kick off time

Rangers vs Aberdeen takes place on Sunday, May 7 with kick-off at 3.00pm (UK time).

Odds: Rangers 1/4 | Draw 19/4 | Aberdeen 19/2 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will NOT be broadcast live. Fans based in the UK & Ireland can listen to match audio online via Rangers TV, while international subscribers can watch the match live.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.15pm on the same night and repeated again on at 11.30pm on Sunday evening, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Who are the match officials?

Referee John Beaton will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman David McGeachie and Drew Kirland, with Colin Steven confirmed as the fourth official. Steven Kirkland takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Gary Hilland.

Latest Rangers team news

The Light Blues must make do without Bayern Munich loanee after he limped off injury during the Scottish Cup final and faces a spell on the sidelines. Midfielder Ryan Jack and frontman Antonio Colak remain on the treatment table, but Ryan Kent and Connor Goldson provided a welcome boost after recent absences last weekend.

Fitness doubts remains over the inclusion of Scott Wright and Alex Lowry, while Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence and Steven Davis are ruled out until the summer.

Latest Aberdeen team news