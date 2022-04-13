5 Seconds of Summer are finally embarking on their 2022 world tour, but when are they playing in Glasgow?

After cancellations and rescheduling, 5 Seconds of Summer are finally returning to the stage.

The band will be returning to Glasgow for their massive Take My Hand 2022 world tour.

So, when are 5 Seconds of summer playing Glasgow, and can you still get tickets?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show at the OVO Hydro.

When are they playing the OVO Hydro?

5 Seconds of Summer are scheduled to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday 14 April. This a rescheduled show from the tour that was originally scheduled for 2021.

Are my original tickets still valid?

According to the OVO Hydro website tickets for the originally rescheduled show on 7 April 2021 will be valid for their upcoming date in 2022.

What is the set list?

With their latest album being the big release related to the tour, fans can expect to hear some of their favourite songs from their 2020 album Calm.

Below is the set list reportedly played at their most recent show in OVO Arena Wembley in London on 6 April 2022.

According to setlistfm.com, the setlist was as follows:

No Shame

Easier

More

Want You Back

Disconnected

Take My Hand

Red Desert

Talk Fast

Beside You

Waste the Night

COMPLETE MESS

Lover of Mine

Who Do You Love

Wildflower

Best Years

Easy For You To Say

If Walls Could Talk

Old Me

Amnesia

2011

Castaway

She Looks So Perfect

Teeth

Jet Black Heart

With encores being Ghost of You, and YoungBlood.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets for the Glasgow show are still available, however there is low availability so fans wanting to catch the show will want to act fast.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster , and at time of publishing prices started at £42.55 plus admin fee.

Where else in the UK are they playing?

5 Seconds Of Summer will finally be bringing their No Shame tour to the UK in April 2022, after a number of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They’ll perform in the following venues:

Glasgow OVO Hydro

Birmingham Utilita Arena

London OVO Wembley Arena

Liverpool

Leeds First Direct Arena

Cardiff

Plymouth

Who are 5 Seconds of Summer?

5 Seconds of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) are an Australian band consisting of members Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin.

The band formed in 2011 at Norwest Christian College in Riverstone, New South Wales.

The band have seen great success since releasing their debut album 5 Seconds of Summer in 2014. The album was certified platinum in four countries and gold in 10 more.

They have since released four albums, Sounds Good Feels Good (2015), Youngblood (2018), and most recently, Calm (2020).

Of their catalogue of albums, three of their full-length studio albums have entered the Billboard 200 at the No.1 spot.