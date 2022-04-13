After cancellations and rescheduling, 5 Seconds of Summer are finally returning to the stage.
The band will be returning to Glasgow for their massive Take My Hand 2022 world tour.
So, when are 5 Seconds of summer playing Glasgow, and can you still get tickets?
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show at the OVO Hydro.
When are they playing the OVO Hydro?
5 Seconds of Summer are scheduled to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday 14 April. This a rescheduled show from the tour that was originally scheduled for 2021.
Are my original tickets still valid?
According to the OVO Hydro website tickets for the originally rescheduled show on 7 April 2021 will be valid for their upcoming date in 2022.
What is the set list?
With their latest album being the big release related to the tour, fans can expect to hear some of their favourite songs from their 2020 album Calm.
Below is the set list reportedly played at their most recent show in OVO Arena Wembley in London on 6 April 2022.
According to setlistfm.com, the setlist was as follows:
- No Shame
- Easier
- More
- Want You Back
- Disconnected
- Take My Hand
- Red Desert
- Talk Fast
- Beside You
- Waste the Night
- COMPLETE MESS
- Lover of Mine
- Who Do You Love
- Wildflower
- Best Years
- Easy For You To Say
- If Walls Could Talk
- Old Me
- Amnesia
- 2011
- Castaway
- She Looks So Perfect
- Teeth
- Jet Black Heart
With encores being Ghost of You, and YoungBlood.
Can I still get tickets?
Tickets for the Glasgow show are still available, however there is low availability so fans wanting to catch the show will want to act fast.
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, and at time of publishing prices started at £42.55 plus admin fee.
Where else in the UK are they playing?
5 Seconds Of Summer will finally be bringing their No Shame tour to the UK in April 2022, after a number of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
They’ll perform in the following venues:
- Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Birmingham Utilita Arena
- London OVO Wembley Arena
- Liverpool
- Leeds First Direct Arena
- Cardiff
- Plymouth
Who are 5 Seconds of Summer?
5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) are an Australian band consisting of members Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin.
The band formed in 2011 at Norwest Christian College in Riverstone, New South Wales.
The band have seen great success since releasing their debut album 5 Seconds of Summer in 2014. The album was certified platinum in four countries and gold in 10 more.
They have since released four albums, Sounds Good Feels Good (2015), Youngblood (2018), and most recently, Calm (2020).
Of their catalogue of albums, three of their full-length studio albums have entered the Billboard 200 at the No.1 spot.
The band has been recognised with numerous awards including an American Music Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, eight MTV European Music Awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards.