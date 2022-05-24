Bruce Springsteen has announced his highly anticipated return to the stage alongside his backing band the E Street Band.
Fans around the world will be desperate to get their hands on tickets to the upcoming shows, as this will be the first tour Springsteen has embarked on in six years.
Springsteen confirmed the tour with the following statement via his website: Springsteen: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year.
“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”
So, when will Bruce Springsteen be playing Glasgow?
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.
When is the Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band UK 2023 tour?
The band confirmed that the European leg of the Stadium tour will kick off on 28 April 2023 in Barcelona.
Following on from Barcelona the band will tour the following cities:
- 28/4 Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic
- 5/5 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
- 7/5 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
- 13/5 Paris, France - La Défense Arena
- 18/5 Ferrara, Italy - Parco Urbano G. Bassani
- 21/5 Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
- 25/5 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA
- 11/6 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
- 13/613 Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
- 21/6 Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena
- 24/6 Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi
- 26/6 Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi
- 30/6 Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka
- 11/7 Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken
- 11/7 Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken
- 15/7 Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
- 18/7 Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion
- 23/7 Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
- 25/7 Monza, Italy - Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
Springsteen also confirmed that he would be playing Belgium but that gig is set to be announced at a later date.
Will Bruce Springsteen come to Glasgow in 2023?
There are no confirmed dates for the UK leg of the tour as of yet so it is unknown as to whether the band will be visiting Glasgow.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the confirmed shows that have been announced will go on sale on 27 May 2022. You can find out more about the shows near you via Ticketmaster.
When was the last time he played Glasgow?
Springsteen last played Glasgow when he played Hampden Park on 1 June 2016, as part of his The River Tour.
This was the setlist the legend played for the crowd:
- Waitin’ on a Sunny Day
- Spirit in the Night
- My Love Will Not Let You Down
- The Ties That Bind
- Sherry Darling
- Two Hearts
- Rosalita
- 4th of July
- Hungry Heart
- Out in the Street
- Lonesome Day
- You can Look
- Death to My Hometown
- American Skin
- Murder Incorporated
- I’m Goin’ Down
- Johnny 99
- The River
- Point Blank
- Darkness on the Edge of Town
- The Promised Land
- Working on the Highway
- Darlington County
- Because the Night
- The Rising
- Thunder Road
- Badlands
Encore
- Born in the U.S.A
- Born to Run
- Glory Days
- Dancing in the Dark
- Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
- Shout
Encore 2
- This Hard Land
Who is Bruce Springsteen?
Bruce Springsteen is a singer, songwriter and musician. His career kicked off in 1964 and has gone from strength to strength for almost sixty years.
Throughout his career he has released 20 studio albums, with his first two, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. and The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle, being released in 1973. However, neither album earned the musician a large audience.
It wasn’t until 1975 when Springsteen changed his sound with his third album Born to Run which gained him worldwide recognition.
His work in music has earned him numerous awards including 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award (for Springsteen on Broadway).
Who is the E Street Band?
The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan – piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band last reconnected to perform on Saturday Night Live in December 2020.
At the SNL performance they launched live versions of two songs from their most recent studio album Letter To You which reached number one in eleven countries and marked the band’s first time recording live together in decades.