The 72-year old legend will be hitting the road again in 2023.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce Springsteen has announced his highly anticipated return to the stage alongside his backing band the E Street Band.

Fans around the world will be desperate to get their hands on tickets to the upcoming shows, as this will be the first tour Springsteen has embarked on in six years.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Springsteen confirmed the tour with the following statement via his website : Springsteen: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year.

Most Popular

Bruce Springsteen in concert

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

So, when will Bruce Springsteen be playing Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When is the Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band UK 2023 tour?

The band confirmed that the European leg of the Stadium tour will kick off on 28 April 2023 in Barcelona.

Following on from Barcelona the band will tour the following cities:

28/4 Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic

5/5 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

7/5 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

13/5 Paris, France - La Défense Arena

18/5 Ferrara, Italy - Parco Urbano G. Bassani

21/5 Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

25/5 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA

11/6 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

13/613 Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

21/6 Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena

24/6 Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

26/6 Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

30/6 Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka

11/7 Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

11/7 Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

15/7 Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

18/7 Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion

23/7 Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

25/7 Monza, Italy - Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

Springsteen also confirmed that he would be playing Belgium but that gig is set to be announced at a later date.

Will Bruce Springsteen come to Glasgow in 2023?

There are no confirmed dates for the UK leg of the tour as of yet so it is unknown as to whether the band will be visiting Glasgow.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the confirmed shows that have been announced will go on sale on 27 May 2022. You can find out more about the shows near you via Ticketmaster .

When was the last time he played Glasgow?

Springsteen last played Glasgow when he played Hampden Park on 1 June 2016, as part of his The River Tour.

This was the setlist the legend played for the crowd:

Waitin’ on a Sunny Day

Spirit in the Night

My Love Will Not Let You Down

The Ties That Bind

Sherry Darling

Two Hearts

Rosalita

4th of July

Hungry Heart

Out in the Street

Lonesome Day

You can Look

Death to My Hometown

American Skin

Murder Incorporated

I’m Goin’ Down

Johnny 99

The River

Point Blank

Darkness on the Edge of Town

The Promised Land

Working on the Highway

Darlington County

Because the Night

The Rising

Thunder Road

Badlands

Encore

Born in the U.S.A

Born to Run

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Shout

Encore 2

This Hard Land

Who is Bruce Springsteen?

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform with the concert "The River Tour" at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in 2016.Photo: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez.

Bruce Springsteen is a singer, songwriter and musician. His career kicked off in 1964 and has gone from strength to strength for almost sixty years.

Throughout his career he has released 20 studio albums, with his first two, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. and The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle, being released in 1973. However, neither album earned the musician a large audience.

It wasn’t until 1975 when Springsteen changed his sound with his third album Born to Run which gained him worldwide recognition.

His work in music has earned him numerous awards including 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award (for Springsteen on Broadway).

Who is the E Street Band?

The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan – piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band last reconnected to perform on Saturday Night Live in December 2020.