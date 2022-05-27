Liam Gallagher is hitting the road this summer following the release of his latest album C’MON YOU KNOW.

Liam Gallagher has returned with his third studio album, and a brand new tour.

To celebrate the release of C’MON YOU KNOW Gallagher will be embarking on a five date tour across the UK this summer.

So, when is Liam Gallagher going on tour?

Here’s everything you need to know about his upcoming shows.

Liam Gallagher will give exclusive performances from his new album on the documentary

When is Liam Gallagher playing Glasgow?

Liam Gallagher is scheduled to play Hampden Park National Stadium in Glasgow on Sunday 26 June 2022.

Doors are scheduled to open at 4pm.

When is his new album out?

Following on from the huge success of his previous studio albums As You Were (2017) and Why Me? Why Not. (2019) Gallagher’s third, and latest album entitled C’MON YOU KNOW, was released on Friday 27 May.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for his upcoming show at Hampden Park National Stadium in Glasgow via Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing, ticket prices started from £33 and went up to £173.65.

Handling and delivery fees may be applied to each order.

No people under the age of 14 are allowed to be in the pitch area for the gig.

Where else in the UK is Liam Gallagher playing?

Liam Gallagher is performing at the following UK venues in 2022:

Wednesday 1 June - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Friday 3 June - Knebworth Park, Stevenage

Saturday 4 June - Knebworth Park, Stevenage

Sunday 26 June - Hampden Park, Glasgow

Thursday 15 September - Alexandra Head, Cardiff

What will the setlist be?

While the tour setlist has yet to be confirmed, setlist.fm have released the setlist from one of Liam Gallagher’s most recent gigs, which might give fans a good idea of what they can expect.

The following setlist is from his 27 April 2022 performance at King George’s Hall in Blackburn:

Hello

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

Morning Glory

Wall of Glass

Shockwave

Everything’s Electric

Better Days

Slide Away

Stand by Me

C’mon You Know

World’s in Need

The River

Once

Encore:

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Cast No Shadow

Live Forever

Wonderwall

Who is Liam Gallagher?

Liam Gallagher is a British singer and songwriter born in Manchester.

Gallagher first achieved fame as the frontman of rock band Oasis.

The band was originally called Rain, but they changed their name when Liam joined the band.

After joining the band Liam invited Noel to join as lead guitarist, while the brothers didn’t create the band, they became staple members with the rest of the line-up changing multiple times.

It’s well known that Oasis were discovered, and signed, thanks to a gig at King Tuts in Glasgow.

A post on the venue’s website describes what happened on that now legendary night in 1993: “Back in ’93, a group of lads from Manchester known as ‘Oasis’ turned up to King Tut’s and demanded to be added to the bill for the gig that night.

They took to the stage, performed four songs to a small crowd, and unbeknownst to them, legendary independent label boss Alan McGee was in the crowd.

After signing to McGee’s label, Creation Records, Oasis became one of the biggest and most influential bands in the world. On the same flyer that month were The Verve and Radiohead.”

The band’s debut album Definitely Maybe was released in 1994, achieving critical and record-setting success.

The following year (1995) they released Morning Glory which shot the band to further heights of fame. The album spent 10 weeks at number one on the UK Albums Charts and became an international chart success too.

The album is still known as one of the best-selling records of all time and stands as the fifth best selling album in the UK, and biggest selling album in the UK of the 1990’s.

In their career the band released seven studio albums, six video albums, five compilation albums and two live studio albums. All of which spawned over 28 singles. As of 2022 the band have sold an estimated 70 million records worldwide.

The band was plagued with issues, and friction between the Gallagher brothers, leading the band to split on a number of occasions before disbanding in 2009.

Liam went on to front the rock band Beady Eye from 2009 to 2014 before launching a solo career in 2017.

Gallagher began his solo career with the release of his debut solo album, As You Were (2017), which proved to be a critical and commercial success.

The album topped the UK Albums Chart and was the ninth fastest-selling debut album of the 2010s in the UK.