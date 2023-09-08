Melting Pot is set to put on it’s Halloween Party at Riverside Museum again this year (2023), here’s how to get tickets before they sell out

After a sell out last year, Melting Pot are excited to announce the return of their renowned Halloween party this October at Glasgow’s Riverside Museum.

As Glasgow’s purveyors of all things disco, Melting Pot DJs will provide the soundtrack to a night of Halloween magic as guests are welcomed to party amongst the vintage museum vehicles, subway stations and on the oldest street in Glasgow in the world famous Riverside Museum.

Attendees are encouraged to get imaginative and dress up although not compulsory, as well as a classic disco soundtrack across two dancefloors (upstairs and downstairs) guests can expect stilt walkers, performers, bloodbath cocktail bars and drag vampires. Riverside Museum this year will provide another great photo opportunity as they bring the Scooby Doo Time Machine to the museum.

Mark Mackechnie, Melting Pot Director, said: “This is always one of our favourite events of the year when we get to bring together our resident Melting Pot disco mystros in the iconic Riverside Museum for a party like no other.”