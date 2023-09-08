Register
BREAKING
‘National Incident’ reported in Glasgow Airport as Police search
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Glasgow Airport: Manhunt delays as terror suspect escapes prison

Melting Pot announce the return of the Riverside Halloween Party for 2023 - here’s how to get tickets

Melting Pot is set to put on it’s Halloween Party at Riverside Museum again this year (2023), here’s how to get tickets before they sell out

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 8th Sep 2023, 07:59 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After a sell out last year, Melting Pot are excited to announce the return of their renowned Halloween party this October at Glasgow’s Riverside Museum.

As Glasgow’s purveyors of all things disco, Melting Pot DJs will provide the soundtrack to a night of Halloween magic as guests are welcomed to party amongst the vintage museum vehicles, subway stations and on the oldest street in Glasgow in the world famous Riverside Museum.

Attendees are encouraged to get imaginative and dress up although not compulsory, as well as a classic disco soundtrack across two dancefloors (upstairs and downstairs) guests can expect stilt walkers, performers, bloodbath cocktail bars and drag vampires. Riverside Museum this year will provide another great photo opportunity as they bring the Scooby Doo Time Machine to the museum.

Most Popular

    Mark Mackechnie, Melting Pot Director, said: “This is always one of our favourite events of the year when we get to bring together our resident Melting Pot disco mystros in the iconic Riverside Museum for a party like no other.”

    Tickets are on sale now here.

    Related topics:GlasgowMagicPerformersMuseum