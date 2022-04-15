Race for Life events are returning to Glasgow in 2022 - but how can you get involved?

Hundreds of Race for Life events take place across the UK every year.

The event is a chance for people to improve their fitness, and challenge themselves, all while coming together to raise money to beat cancer.

So, how can you get involved in the upcoming Race for Life in Glasgow?

Here is everything you need to know about the event, and the charity behind it.

What is the Race for Life?

Race for Life is Cancer Research UK’s biggest series of fundraising events. The events differ in length and style.

Race for Life courses can include:

3 Kilometre

5 Kilometre

10 Kilometre

5 Kilometre Pretty Muddy

Race for Life events started over 28 years ago, and were originally for women only. Since then they have expanded, and in 2019 the races were opened up to include men and children so the whole family can take part.

The Race for Life has developed hundreds of events across the UK and has raised almost £900 million towards beating cancer since they began.

The wide range of events Race for Life offers means that anyone can get involved, whether you walk, jog, or run. The event encourages everyone to join and try their best no matter fitness, background or gender.

The events are strictly non-competitive, with no pressure to finish in a certain time.

When is the Glasgow race?

Pictures from the 2019 Race for Life in Peterborough

The Glasgow Race for Life event is scheduled for Sunday 22 May 2022, and will begin at 9:30am.

Organisers ask that runners arrive at least 20 minutes before the start time to prepare, and to be at the start line on time.

There are a number of road closures around the city centre from 6am onwards so do leave extra time for your journey.

How much is it to enter?

Entry varies depending on the age group.

Young adults and adults can enter the race for £14.99, and children can enter for £10.00.

Kids under 6 can join in for free with no registration needed.

You can still enter the race on the Race for Life Glasgow 10km event page.

What is the route of the Glasgow Race for Life event?

The 10km course starts in Glasgow Green. It is a single lap course which takes you past some of Glasgow’s beautiful architecture and the atmosphere is a great motivator for those taking part.

The race will go through the city centre past the iconic George square, and eventually passing Clydeside.

Organisers say that the course is relatively flat and will give participants a good chance to possibly get a personal best on their lap time.

The address for the starting point is: Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, Glasgow, G40 1AT

How far is 10km?

A 10 kilometre race equals to just over six miles. So if you have taken part in a 5km race before, it might be the time to push yourself further.

In Scotland, a 10km route is the same as a wander around Holyrood Park in Edinburgh.

Is there parking available?

There is no official car park for the event. Participants are advised to use city centre parking with the closest car parks being Glasgow Cross, High Street and Duke street.