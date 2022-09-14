It’s entirely possible that the next James Bond could be from Glasgow.

James Bond fans across the world have been speculating as to who could play the next international super spy, but how likely is it for a Glasgow actor to take up the role?

The character has most often been played by English men - with the exception to the rule being the legendary Sean Connery.

Arguably, Connery was one of the best Bonds to don the suit and following his death in 2020, we may see a Scot take up the role again.

Connery came from Edinburgh, what what are the odds of the next Bond being from Glasgow? Here we take a look at what Glaswegian actors have been listed from bookmakers as candidates for the next Bond.

Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler is Celtic-daft but a busy Hollywood schedule means he doesn't get along to many matches these days. The Paisley-born actor has played on the Parkhead turf for a number of charity matches in the past.

Gerard Butler was born in Paisley, and has had a small role in a Bond film before.

In Tomorrow Never Dies - one of his earliest big screen film credits - he can briefly be seen portraying the leading seaman of the HMS Devonshire.

Bookies have Butlers odds as the next Bond at 200/1.

David Tennant

David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor in 2006 (Credit: BBC)

Tennant was born in Bathgate but grew up in Paisley, and has already forged a name for himself in British culture in his role as Doctor Who in the 2000s.

The Paisley actor has already shown that he can play a massive range of characters, most recently having played the creepy and enigmatic serial killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV drama ‘Des’.

David Tennant is certainly slick enough to fit the role but bookmakers have him tied with Gerard Butler with odds at 200/1.

Martin Compston

Calling Martin Compston Glaswegian could be a bit of a stretch as he grew up in Greenock, but the actor has a certain affinity with the city, having been a life-long supporter of Celtic.

Compston shot to stardom for playing Steve Arnott in hit BBC drama, Line of Duty.

The 36 year-old actor has higher odds than both Tennant and Butler - at 100/1 for the job as Bond.

James McAvoy

Actor James McAvoy went to St Thomas Aquinas secondary school in Jordanhill.

James McAvoy was born in Glasgow and studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

McAvoy has a long list of roles he’s reprised, and has played franchise characters like Bond before through his portrayal of the young professor Xavier in the X-men franchise.

Bookies have the actor tied in odds with Compston, at 100/1.

Richard Madden

Glaswegian and star of Bodyguard and Game of Thrones Richard Madden will head up the cast alongside Benedict Cumberbatch

Richard Madden was born in Elderslie in Renfrewshire but studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

Madden is best known for his role as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones.

He’s already worked with the movies biggest producers, including Disney, HBO, and now Marvel.

In the last ten years the actor has busied himself with roles in Rocketman, 1917, Cinderella, and Marvel’s Eternals , and was even named on TIME’s list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2019.

Madden is the bookie’s favourite Glaswegian for the role - with odds as low as 20/1 for the actor.

Sam Heughan

Scot Sam Heughan has become one of the most recognisable faces on the planet thanks to the Outlander television series. He could get even more famous if he becomes the next Bond - there's a 4.32% chance of it happening.

Although not from Glasgow, Sam Neughan also studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Best known for playing Jamie Fraser in hit TV show Outlander, Heughan has also played a Bond-type spy in the film SAS Red Notice.