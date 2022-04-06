Glasgow got a glimpse of Spring earlier recently, but it was short lived. Here’s our breakdown of the latest weather updates from the Met Office.

After a fleeting glimpse of spring, the poor weather has returned to Glasgow and the rest of the UK.

The weather has quickly flipped from the sunny spring weather Glasweigians were treated to in recent weeks, so much so that the Met Office has issued two weather warnings for wind across the UK.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office also released a snow weather warning for Scotland, however, this has since been reduced.

So, what is the weather forecast looking like for Glasgow this week?

Here’s a full breakdown of the weather warnings in place across the UK, and what the Met Office has said on the matter.

What is the weather warning for Glasgow?

While there is no current weather warning issued for Glasgow by the Met Office.

However, there are yellow weather warnings for wind in place for other areas in England and Ireland.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood warnings for Ayr, Scotland, after the Met Office forecasted heavy rain.

Will it snow?

Despite the cold snap predicted by weather experts, and temperatures dropping, there is no snow currently forecast for Glasgow.

Some northern areas of Scotland did see some fleeting snow showers last weekend.

What weather warnings are in place across the UK?

Currently the Met Office has two yellow weather warnings for wind in place for Liverpool and surrounding areas, as well as parts of Ireland.

Yellow weather warnings can vary depending on the type of weather and the severity of it.

In this instance, the Met Office warns that the strong winds mean that people may experience the following due to yellow wind warnings:

The possibility of delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible in a few locations

What is the weather forecast for Glasgow this week?

Tonight

Showers will increase to longer spells of rain as the evening progresses.

Temperatures are expected to drop by the end of the night with rain continuing and sleet in some areas.

Temperatures are forecast to hit lows of 0°C.

Thursday

The day will begin cold with rain and sleet in the early hours. As the morning progresses the showers will reduce and make way for some bright spells.

There will be sharp northerly, or northwesterly winds throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of no more than 9°C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday

There will be bright spells on Friday and Saturday, however it will still feel cold and bring a few wintry showers across the region.