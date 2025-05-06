Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The PFA Scotland Player of the Year has enjoyed a stellar season at Parkhead and is attracting strong interest from clubs in the Premier League

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johan Mjallby believes Celtic could sell prized asset Daizen Maeda for a whopping £50 million this summer.

The Japanese forward has been a standout performer for Brendan Rodgers’ side this term, chipping in with 33 goals and 11 assists which led him to win the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation has heightened over a potential move to the English Premier League in recent weeks with big guns Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all reported keeping tabs on the attacker, whose contracted to the Parkhead club until 2027.

And former Hoops coach Mjallby - who served as Neil Lennon’s assistant between 2010 and 2014 - reckons the Scottish champions could demand a record transfer fee if clubs down south follow up on their initial interest.

Daizen Maeda slapped with lofty price tag verdict

Speaking on the Premier Sports’ Scottish Football Social Club, the Swede admitted: “I’m not an expert, but I would definitely say around £45-50m. We were talking about Nicolas Kuhn at the start of the season when he had three, four good months, and it was around £25m.

“It’s never going to be £15m or £20m, it’s definitely going to be £25m plus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pundit Michael Stewart shared a similar view, adding: “You have to recognise that they (potential buyers) are never going to pay the top, top money for someone that has played in Scotland. Realistically, I don’t see why Celtic, if they were going to sell him, would accept anything less than £25m.”

Maeda was forgiven by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers for passing up a glorious chance to win Sunday’s Old Firm stalemate against Rangers at Ibrox in the dying embers of the match after racing clean through on goal, only to be denied by Liam Kelly.

Defending the star, Rodgers said: “We have to give him a bit of leeway. He’d been in Japan all week; he had his first training day with us yesterday (Saturday). He flew expecting his wife to have their third child, and she didn’t have it, so he had to come back and then come into a game here at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one of those tough ones, you look at it and you analyse it, he’s through on goal. What can he do? He can toe poke it, can he get around the keeper? But in fairness to Liam (Kelly), he’s done well, he’s had a good spread on it, and I’m not sure Daizen can get it square for us to finish.”