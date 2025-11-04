The former Hoops defender’s left-field opinion left his fellow pundits in disbelief

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be short of offers when he decides the time is right to return to management - but that hasn’t stopped former a Celtic star to suggest he could be a surprise candidate to fill the Parkhead hotseat.

Ex Hoops defender Charlie Mulgrew has put forward a left-field idea, believing his old club should pull out all the stops to try and entice the legendary former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss to Glasgow’s east end - if Dermot Desmond wants a big-name replacement for Brendan Rodgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp remains out of work since leaving his role at Anfield last summer after nearly 10 years and is now the head of global soccer for Red Bull. During his time on Merseyside, the German led the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory.

The 58-year-old appears to be in no rush to return to the dugout anytime soon, but Mulgrew’s wild suggestion left two former Rangers heroes in disbelief.

Ex Liverpool and Dortmund boss suggested as ‘big name’ to replace Rodgers

Speaking on the latest edition of The Warm Up, Mulgrew said: “I would go all out and get Jurgen Klopp in the door.”

His suggestion was met with disbelief by his fellow panellists, with Kris Boyd stating: “Oh my days,” and Steven Naismith exclaiming: “Jesus! Are you playing Football Manager here, man? You can’t say that with a straight face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, an adamant Mulgrew defended his bold claim by replying: “Why not? £7million a year. Give him it. Jurgen Klopp in the door. What’s your argument against it? I know it’s unrealistic, right.

“But could Dermot Desmond go, ‘Do you know what? 'We’re going to bounce back after Rodgers here and we’re going to go big.'”

Naismith questioned whether Klopp would be interested in such a move, given his potential opportunities to manager in other top leagues across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “If you’re Jurgen Klopp, are you thinking, ‘I’m going to go to Celtic when I could go to any top five league in the world?'”

But Mulgrew countered the suggestion by emphasising the size and history of Celtic within European football, saying: “There aren’t many bigger European teams than Celtic. If it was Rangers, it would be a different story… you wouldn’t go anywhere near that place!”

Boyd again chimed in, adding: “Charles, let’s move on. That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.”

Mulgrew, though, failed to give in, stating: “Who would you take at Celtic? You are ragining because you don’t want it to be Klopp. You are shooting it down in case it gathers pace and Klopp goes, ‘Oh, I quite fancy that! You are raging about that!”

That led Boyd to respond: “It’s definitely not happening...”