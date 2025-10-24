The Jambos host Brendan Rodgers’ side at Tynecastle on Sunday in a blockbuster Scottish Premiership showdown

It doesn’t get much bigger than this. Premiership leaders Hearts host reigning champions Celtic in the biggest league fixture of the season so far on Sunday.

In what has been billed as a potentially defining showdown even this early in the season, the Hoops will travel along the M8 for a huge game as the Jambos put their title credentials through their hardest test yet.

Derek McInnes’ side have built up a five-point lead at the summit heading into the clash at Tynecastle and the chance to stretch their advantage to eight points could be crucial in the title race.

However, a defeat for the Gorgie club could prove costly, with Brendan Rodgers’ men expected to improve on what they’ve produced to date. Celtic have stalled on several occasions this term, but they returned to winning ways with a battling 2-1 comeback win over Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday night.

It came at a price, though, with Kelechi Iheanacho, Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers all sustaining injuries with the trio now expected to sit out of the visit to the capital.

Celtic, do however boast an impressive recent record against Hearts, scoring 12 times in their last four meetings and conceding just once. But the revitalised Edinburgh side are a different animal this season, having record seven wins and one day from their opening eight games.

It has the makings of a truly epic encounter. Former Celtic assistant Johan Mjallby and Rangers hero Alan Hutton have offered their verdict on the match:

Alan Hutton

“It's massive. I’m really looking forward to it. I mean it's been built up and spoken about for a long period of time now. There is five points, I think they're (Celtic) more than capable of clawing that back.

“It is a huge game come Sunday and it's all about resting now. They've lost two real big players for them. You've seen the amount of effort that went into that game. Cameron Carter-Vickers at the end cramping up.”

Johan Mjallby

“Yeah it is (a blow losing three key players). I still think this game tonight is going to give Celtic so much confidence. They have created so many chances but they have to put them away. They have to start putting them away.

“In the end, if you keep missing chances it's obviously going to affect the players mentality and their heads. And you always run the risk that the other team is going to go on and the score goes against you.”