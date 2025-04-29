Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belgian midfielder speaks out after scooping two accolades at the Ibrox club’s annual Player of the Year awards on Sunday night

It may have been a season to forget for Rangers on and off the pitch - but star man Nicolas Raskin has expressed his delight in a social media address after scooping two accolades at the club’s annual awards ceremony.

While a number of supporters weren’t aware that the honouring of players was even taking place on Sunday night after the Light Blues’ media team opted not to bring too much attention to the event, the confirmation of the award winners did little to appease an already angered fanbase.

One punter commented: “You should have kept all this in house, embarrassing”, while a second wrote: “Absolutely disgusting to even host the event. Awarding an entire squad of letdowns.”

However, Belgian midfielder Raskin has broken his silence on Instagram as he thanked his teammates and supporters after being voted both Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

He wrote: “Winning both the ‘Player of the Year’ and ‘Players’ Player of the Year’ awards honestly means the world to me, especially at a club like Rangers.

“I want to sincerely thank my teammates for their support and trust, the physical, technical and medical staff for helping me and the fans for all the love an unbelievable backing all season long.

“It really means a lot to feel that appreciation from both the dressing room and the stands.”

Meanwhile, rumours that Leicester City hero Jamie Vardy could be in line for a shock summer move to Glasgow remain on the cards after it was reported the striker has no interest in playing for a club in the EFL Championship.

Last week, the 38-year-old announced his intention to leave the Foxes at the end of the season following Leicester’s confirmed relegation from the Premier League. And Sky Sports claim Vardy has plenty to offer a club in the top-flight or one of the other top leagues in Europe, despite entering the latter stages of his career.

The 26-capped England international has been linked with a host of second tier clubs down south, but it’s understood he doesn’t want to swap the King Power Stadium for another team in the same division which could potentially pave the way for a switch to Ibrox this summer.