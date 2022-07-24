The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season kicks off next weekend but there’s still over a month left in the summer transfer window.

Celtic and Rangers continued their pre-season preparations with friendly fixtures against English sides at the weekend.

With the new Scottish Premiership season kicking off next weekend, both Glasgow giants are continuing to make moves in the summer transfer market.

Rangers pursuit of Turkish attacker Ridvan Yilmaz continues to be the main focus when it comes to the Scottish Cup holders but the big story on Sunday morning is that a former Ger looks set to leave his current club on loan just months after leaving Ibrox in a bumper £16m transfer.

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has gone on record saying why he is still planning to recruit even more depth to his first team squad for their title defence.

Here are the Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

Ex-Rangers star set for loan exit

According to The Scottish Sun, Everton are planning to send Nathan Patterson out on loan in order to secure more regular playing time.

The Toffees signed the right back from Rangers in January for £16m but his opportunities under Frank Lampard were limited last season.

The 20-year old was signed by Rafa Benitez shortly before the former Liverpool and Newcastle United boss was replaced by the Chelsea icon.

It is believed that several EFL Championship sides will be ‘lining up’ to bring in the Scotland international.

Postecoglou wants “robust” Celtic squad

Scotland on Sunday features an interview with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as the Australian outlines his intentions for the remainder of the transfer window.

The champions have already secured Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanet deals and brought in Alexandro Bernabéi, Aaron Mooy, Benji Siegrist and Moritz Jenz.

However, their business is not done yet according to the head coach who said: “If we are going to play 60 games this season and try to compete in every competition then you have to have a strong squad.

“Our whole recruiting process so far has been about making our squad robust.

“If we had some fragility last season then it was around the fact it was too much of a burden on the individuals and we ended up breaking down and losing key players for large chunks of the season.

“So we want to avoid that this season. In many respects we got away with it last season.