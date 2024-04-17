Following a dismal day in the Highlands after slumping to a shock defeat against Ross County, Rangers will look to make amends against a Dundee side full of confidence on the back of clinching a top-six place.

Philippe Clement’s men head to Dens Park in what is sure to be another potential banana skin for the Ibrox side to navigate ahead of the final five post-split fixtures, with the fixture finally given the go ahead after the playing surface at the Tayside venue passed an early morning pitch inspection on Tuesday.

Having looked so impressive for the majority of Clement’s reign, the Light Blues are beginning to stutter at the worst possible stage in the season, with only two wins recorded in their last seven games in all competitions. The Belgian boss will hope his team and rediscover some much-needed momentum from their game in hand, but that won’t be straightforward on such a boggy pitch.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the rearranged clash which is due to take place at the third time of asking...

Dundee vs Rangers kick off time

Where: The ScotFoam Stadium (Dens Park), Dundee, Wednesday 17 April, 8pm

The game will take place at the home of Dundee FC, Dens Park, with kick off scheduled for 8.00pm BST.

What channel is Dundee vs Rangers on? TV details

The game will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports’ Football. Coverage begins at 7.00pm, a full hour of pre-match build-up. Sky customers can stream the match live to their devices via the Sky Go app. International Rangers TV subscribers can stream the match, while UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning or extended highlights will be available to watch on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene programme which starts at 11.30pm.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is once again without the services of Mohamed Diomande and Ridvan Yilmaz for the trip to Tayside, with both players needing a while longer to recovery fully from recent thumb and thigh muscle injuries.

Oscar Cortes, Ryan Jack, Danilo and Alex Lowry remain on the treatment table, with the quartet unlikely to feature again before the end of the season.

