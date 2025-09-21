The defender has endured a very difficult 12 months since leaving Ibrox and heading to Turkey on a free transfer

Ex-Rangers star Borna Barisic looks set to agree a potential short-term contract with former club NK Osijek after being released by Turkish side Trabzonspor at the start of the month.

The Super Lig outfit didn't release an official statement confirming the Croatian international’s exit, but the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) stated both the left-back and the club cut ties on September 1.

Barisic joined Trabzonspor alongside former Ibrox team-mate John Lundstram on a free transfer following their release from the Light Blues last summer. However, unlike Lundstram, the 32-year-old has been plagued by injuries over the past 12 months.

He was shipped out on loan to La Liga side Leganes in January after a disappointing start to the season in which he made only 15 appearances. However, his stint in Spain was curtailed by a horror cruciate ligament tear just minutes into his debut.

Barisic is now on the comeback trail and close to making his long-awaited return from eight months on the sidelines, but that moment is expected to happen back in his homeland rather than in Turkey.

According to Sportske Novosti, Osijek want to sign the player for a THIRD time and talks are currently ongoing over a move back to the Croatian top-flight side. Barisic will be eager to get his career back on track, having spent the last couple of weeks training with his old club.

No deal has been finalised as of yet, but both parties are understood to be keen on agreement terms with Osijek boss Simon Rozman impressed by what he has seen from the experienced defender.

Barisic moved to Rangers from Osijek back in 2018 in a deal worth £2.2 million. That spell was the second of his career after leaving Osijek to join rivals Dinamo Zagreb in 2015, before swapping clubs again the following year.

Osijek currently sit in seventh place in the top division after six games.