Nicolas Raskin is back in head coach Russell Martin’s squad for tomorrow’s Premier Sports Cup tie vs Hibs

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning Rangers star Nicolas Raskin has been told he is not of the sufficient quality required to play in the English Premier League.

The Belgian midfielder, who fell out with head coach Russell Martin last month and was omitted from the last two matchday squads, hasn’t featured for the Ibrox side since their heavy Champions League play-off defeat to Club Brugge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Aberdeen’s former chief Keith Wyness, who served as chief executive at Pittodrie between 2000 and 2004 and had lengthy spells at Everton and Aston Villa, believes that the trio of clubs in question never actually submitted official offers for Raskin.

Speaking on Football Insider‘s ‘Inside Track’ podcast, Wyness - who now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs – said: “I’m not so sure those offers actually existed. So I think that could have been agent talk to a degree.

“He’s never struck me at all as being the quality of a Premier League player. I think he’s a squad filler in that sense. He needs to get his head down and rededicate himself to Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he can show some strength, which is what the Rangers fans are really looking for, he could make a name for himself by showing he can be a leader and do that.

“That’s where his energy should be focused, rather than trying to look down the road because it’s obvious he didn’t get the move and he’s going to be there for a while now. So he’s got to buckle down and do it.

“I think Russell Martin has obviously made that clear to him, and that’s something that Raskin didn’t like. But nevertheless, he’s got to get on with it and do it.

“That’s where he is now, and that would be one of the things that would help everybody at Rangers right now, is people taking responsibility. That’s going to be the key issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Martin a ‘dead man walking’ claims ex-Man Utd scout

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown claims that Martin is a “dead man walking” and that Rangers are only “delaying the inevitable”.

The Light Blues have already fallen nine points behind arch rivals Celtic in the title race. Despite the escalating crisis at Ibrox, the club’s American owners have continued t back the former Southampton boss, even though he has lost the support of the fans.