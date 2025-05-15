The former Toffees and Burnley boss is one of a number of names strongly linked to the Ibrox managerial vacancy

Sean Dyche has refused to rule him out of the running for the Rangers job - despite confessing now is not the right time for him to take on another managerial role.

The former Everton and Burnley boss is currently out of work after leaving Goodison Park earlier this season but admits he will wait until the current campaign has ended and clubs lay out their future plans before exploring his options.

Rangers are in the final stages of a high-profile American takeover, with Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises ready to take control of the Ibrox side next month. And Dyche is just one of several high-profile names linked to fill the managerial vacancy in Govan.

With newly-appointed Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell tasked with helping identify the Light Blues new boss, a potential reunion with Dyche has been touted after the duo worked together closely at the Premier League outfit.

And the prospect of a new regime doesn't faze Dyche, who admits he isn't one of those managers who will sit tight waiting on the perfect opportunity to present itself or that his management style doesn’t always sit well with fans.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Dyche admitted: “The timing is wrong at the moment to try and get back in just because it’s the end of the season - not my timing - just that clubs will be trying to fathom out what they’re doing. I got offered a couple of things straight away but said no. But you never say never. I see other managers say it has to be the right club and I think: ‘All the best with that’.

“How are you going to find a job with the right owners, the right fans, everything? I would imagine people think I’m a firefighter now and I just get a big hose out because that’s your job. I’m fine with that. I knew why I was brought into Everton. Business and CEO’s around the world bring people in to do different jobs and take them forward.

“At Everton it was my job to manage a semi-crisis type of situation. My job was to keep them in the Premier League and bring money in. If you want that, I can’t guarantee it but I’ll probably have a right good go at it. I’m not scared of that if someone needs that - I’m the clean-up guy then they can get one of the fashionistas after that.”

Comparisons could be drawn between the job Dyche faced when he took charge of Everton and the challenges that will face Philippe Clement’s successor at Ibrox.

It’s unlikely Rangers’ new American owners will immediately set out on a major spending spree this summer with some of their prized assets needing to be sold to help balance the books. It's something Dyche and Thelwell are used to, albeit the expectations levels in Glasgow are totally different to what the pair experienced at Goodison Park.

Dyche could sense change was coming on Merseyside but is adamant he left Everton in a better state than when he arrived, adding: “I spoke to Kev Thelwell and told him, I’ve been here a long time now, it’s changing - I can smell it. My contract was up in the summer so you don’t know how that’s going to go.

“When I got there it was in really poor shape, the whole business. We navigated it, myself, Kev, the players - everyone played their part. But you just feel it dwindling. I thought, I’m not going to leave when it keeps going down like that.

“I wanted to leave it where someone had a chance. It was in good shape. I got hammered for saying that but I’ve been proved right and Moysey said that, the players had just lost that bit of edge. I couldn’t be more proud of what we did there. But the points deduction made it more challenging.”