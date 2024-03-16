Rangers' Cyriel Dessers (R) and Dundee's Malachi Boateng in action

Rangers return to domestic duty this weekend with a trip to Tayside to take on Premiership top-six hopefuls Dundee at Dens Park.

Following their demoralising Europa League exit on Thursday night, Philippe Clement's side will look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats after producing their worst performance under the Belgian's tenure when losing at home to Motherwell in the league last weekend.

Dundee, who managed to grind out a 1-0 victory over managerless Aberdeen in midweek, are enjoying a productive first season back in the top flight and rookie manager Tony Docherty will hope his players can serve it up to the Light Blues and put in a stronger display than their 5-0 thumping earlier in the campaign.

The Gers have won both games against the Dark Blues this term and will be strong favourites to solidify their lead in the title race.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the clash...

Where and when will Dundee v Rangers take place?

The game takes place at Scot Foam Stadium, Dundee on Sunday, March 17th and kick-off is scheduled for 12 noon.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on exclusively on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage beings at 11.00am International Rangers TV subscribers can stream the match, while UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has cast doubt over the chances of Dujon Sterling being passed fit in time for Sunday's clash, while Ross McCausland is lacking match fitness after a recent injury niggle. Ryan Jack is also doubtful, but Abdallah Sima, Oscar Cortes, Danilo, Kieran Dowell and Alex Lowry are still sidelined.

Dundee have a lengthy list of absentees with Josh Mulligan (hamstring) the latest player to add to their injury woes. Jordan McGhee (calf), Trevor Carson (knee) and Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) ruled out, while Diego Pineda, Ryan Howley and Zach Robinson are on the comeback trail. Liverpool loanee Owen Beck is also nursing a small issue.

Who are the match officials?

