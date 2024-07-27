Janik Haberer of FC Union Berlin (obscured) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during a Bundesliga match against Freiburg lasts eason | Getty Images

Philippe Clement’s side have jetted out to Germany for their fifth and final pre-season friendly against the Bundesliga side

Rangers are preparing for their final pre-season test before the start of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season as they head out to Germany to face Bundesliga outfit FC Union Berlin eyeing a first win of their summer warm-up schedule.

The Ibrox side have failed to impress so far in four bounce games, with Philippe Clement’s revamped squad still to prove they are ready for the challenges that lie in wait over the coming weeks with league fixtures and Champions League qualifiers to fulfil. A 2-1 defeat to English League One side Birmingham City at St Andrew’s in midweek followed on from losses to Manchester United and Ajax earlier this month.

Clement has, however, been able to add to his new-look side ahead of this encounter after completing a season-long loan move for VFL Wolfsburg forward Vaclav Cerny. The Czech Republic international will be available for the club’s Premiership opener against Hearts at Tynecastle on August 3. His arrival should lift their spirits amid a pre-season full of frustration in the transfer market and difficulties in moving players on to free up wages.

It’s likely to be a extremely busy couple of weeks ahead for the Gers as their Belgian boss desperately seeks reinforcements of a good quality to bolster their ranks. In the meantime, the current squad in place have one final opportunity in the German capital to convince Clement that they will remain part of his plans going forward.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will FC Union Berlin v Rangers take place?

The pre-season friendly will take place at the 22,000-seater Stadion An der Alten Försterei, Berlin, on Saturday, July 27. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.00pm (local time) / 4.00pm (UK time)

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will NOT be broadcast live on television in the UK. However, there will be match highlights available on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning.

Will there be a live stream I can access?

Yes, supporters will be able to catch all of the action via Rangers TV's live stream. A monthly subscription costs £6 and you can sign up HERE.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is still without the services of midfielder Nicolas Raskin for the start of the new season after sustaining an injury during the club’s pre-season training camp in the Netherlands earlier this month. Vice-captain Connor Goldson is close to finalising a permanent move to Cypriot outfit Aris Limassol, while flop signing Jose Cifuentes is on the brink of a move to Greece and Todd Cantwell is also nearing the exit door.

Union Berlin manager Bo Svensson is unlikely to risk former Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, who only returned to pre-season training earlier this week after playing for Croatia at the Euros. Ex-Rangers transfer target Danilho Doekhi could feature in central defence, while the participation of Danish goalkeeper Frederik Rønnow, German forward Kevin Volland and Hungarian midfielder András Schäfer remains in doubt.

