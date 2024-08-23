Rangers' Kieran Dowell (L) and Ross County's Victor Loturi in action | SNS Group

Philippe Clement’s side take on the Staggies at Hampden Park in their latest Scottish Premiership clash

Rangers are preparing for what could be their final match at Hampden Park this weekend before returning to Ibrox with Ross County the visitors to Mount Florida.

Philippe Clement’s side have been playing their home games at the national stadium on a temporary basis since the start of the season due to ongoing delayed stadium works at their traditional Govan home. However, new reports indicate the club are aiming to head back to Ibrox slightly earlier than anticipated, in time for their next home match on September 21 after the final consignment of steel shipment arrived in Glasgow earlier this week.

The Light Blues have already dropped points on the domestic front and crashed out of the Champions league qualifiers for the second consecutive season earlier this month. They did manage to bounce back from their Dynamo Kyiv heartbreak by defeating St Johnstone 2-0 in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 in front of disappointing crowd of just over 23,000.

Meanwhile, The Staggies make the long journey south to Glasgow from the Highlands after claiming two draws against Motherwell (0-0) and Dundee United (1-1) to kickstart their campaign. Don Cowie’s side had new signing Ronan Hale to thank for scoring a last-gasp 95th-minute equaliser in their previous league outing but were left reeling after a shock 1-0 defeat to League Two Spartans in the League Cup last weekend.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will Rangers v Ross County take place?

The Scottish Premiership fixture will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Saturday, August 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.00pm (UK time)

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Unfortunately, the match has NOT been selected for live TV coverage. However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will be shown on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene programme at 7.15pm, which will be repeated again on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm after the conclusion of Match of the Day. Highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Will there be a live stream I can access?

Yes, supporters will be able to catch all of the action via Rangers TV's live stream. A monthly subscription costs £6 and you can sign up HERE.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Ross Hardie has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the Premiership clash. He will be assisted by linesman David McGreachie and Alastair Mather. Duncan Williams has been named as the fourth official, with Alan Muir the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), assisted by Graeme Leslie.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has confirmed midfielder Nicolas Raskin returned to training for the first time on Friday as he steps up his recovery from an injury sustained in pre-season. Leon Balogun has also shaken off a knock to return to the fold, while Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane is in contention to be included in his first matchday squad after training the last three days.

However, Dutch centre-back Robin Propper is rated a doubt but “will be available” next week. Scott Wright is struggling with a “small muscle issue” and Ridvan Yilmaz is still on the treatment table, while Oscar Cortes is also expected to be back in training at some point next week. Rumours over Dujon Sterling’s broken wrist is “untrue” but the versatile defender/midfielder is nursing a slight problem with his arm.

Ross County are unable to call on the services of midfielder Max Sheaf once again after he suffered a grade four tear in his thigh muscle last month and requires an operation to sort it, while Ricki Lamie (Achilles) has been out of action since the start of August. Teenage defender Dylan Smith is back to full fitness following a lengthy absence, coming through a midweek North of Scotland cup tie unscathed.

Latest match odds

RANGERS 1/5 | DRAW 13/2 | ROSS COUNTY 14/1 *Odds provided by Oddschecker.com.